Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Edward "Bob" Regello. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bob Regello, age 70, passed away on October 3, 2019, in Roseville, after a brave 11 year battle with Multiple Myeloma. He was born Oct. 16, 1948, to Edward & Elizabeth Regello in Stockton, CA. Bob graduated from Lodi HS, Yuba College, and attended San Jose State. He started his career as a manager for Kmart, transferring to Reno, NV. Later he worked at Weinstock's as Operations Manager at the Arden Fair and Downtown Plaza stores. When Macy's acquired Weinstock's, Bob became a manager at the Telephone Mail Order, and later at

Bob Regello, age 70, passed away on October 3, 2019, in Roseville, after a brave 11 year battle with Multiple Myeloma. He was born Oct. 16, 1948, to Edward & Elizabeth Regello in Stockton, CA. Bob graduated from Lodi HS, Yuba College, and attended San Jose State. He started his career as a manager for Kmart, transferring to Reno, NV. Later he worked at Weinstock's as Operations Manager at the Arden Fair and Downtown Plaza stores. When Macy's acquired Weinstock's, Bob became a manager at the Telephone Mail Order, and later at Macys.com . He retired in 2007 with over 29 years of dedicated service including being named Employee of the Year. Bob enjoyed playing cards, cars, camping, fishing, trivia competitions, Sudoku, traveling, and the SF Giants. He could fix almost anything, and he was a life-long learner. He loved being with family and friends. Bob will be remembered for his winning smile and service to others. Family was Bob's first priority no matter what, he was always there for the people he loved. He was a loving husband, a devoted father, and one who cared for his extended family. A special joy was when he became a grandfather in 2014. Bob is survived by his wife of 28 years, Jeanne, daughter Rebecca "Becky" Winiecki (Garrett) and grandson Spencer of Portland, OR. In addition, he leaves behind sisters Vicki VanNatta (Mike Sullinger) & Valerie Alcorn, parent-in-laws Don & Betty Raiser, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Jody & Dennis Storey, Donald Raiser Jr, and son, Benton Regello. When Bob was diagnosed with MM, he learned all about this blood cancer. As a natural extension, he was a guiding force in the Sacramento Valley MM Support Group for the last five years. Never feeling sorry for himself, he comforted and inspired others through their MM journey. The family would like to thank Dr. Lalchandani & team at Sierra Hematology and Dr. Wolf at UCSF. A memorial service will be held at Sierra Pines, 7600 Whistlestop Way, in Roseville on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bob's name to UCSF Foundation, PO Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339. Make checks payable to the "UCSF Foundation" with "Grand Multiple Myeloma Translational Initiative" noted on the memo line or online at http://makeagift.ucsf.edu/grandmmti Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close