Robert "Bob" Edwin Goss passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the age of 88. He was surrounded by family in the home that he built on the farm that he loved. Bob was born on June 14, 1931, in Elwood City, PA, to Robert and Virginia Goss, the middle of 3 children. He moved from Pennsylvania to California in 1951 and married Marsha, the love of his life, in 1962. Together they raised their five children. Bob worked as a crane operator at Kaiser Steel in Fontana for 32 years until his retirement in 1982. From 1982 until 2011, Bob and Marsha lived in Cambria, CA, where they enjoyed many close friends and a second career with the California Carver's Guild and many happy volunteer hours at Piedras Blancas Lighthouse. Since 2011, Bob and Marsha have lived in Clarksburg, CA, where they again developed close friendships and became beloved members of the community. Bob loved to learn and was curious, well-read, and knowledgeable about many things. He could fix anything and loved tinkering, building, and fixing in his garage shop. He was a self-taught artist, achieving mastery of pottery, silversmithing, wood carving, and most recently wood turning. He was humble about his beautiful work and enjoyed mentoring others whenever given the chance. Bob was defined by his love of family and his willingness to help others. His 57-year marriage to Marsha was a model of devotion and partnership. He raised his children with clear boundaries and unconditional love. He was proud and deeply tickled by the antics and achievements of each of his grandchildren. No matter where he lived or who was asking, Bob would step up to use his talents to help anyone who needed his assistance. His kindness knew no boundaries. Bob was preceded in death by his brother Jack and his grandson Tyler. He is survived by his beloved wife Marsha; his sister Jeannine (Bob) Johnson; his children [Greg Goss, Dave Goss, Mark (Sheila) Wilson, and Laura (Tom) Uslan]; 6 grandchildren (Nate, Neil, Andrew, Lesley, Davis & Galen); 2 great grandchildren (Domonique and Ayden); and multiple nieces and nephews. The Celebration of Life will be private. Donations may be sent to The Tyler Uslan Foundation, c/o PO Box 1238, Walnut Grove, CA 95690.

