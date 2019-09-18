Born in Sacramento, CA. Preceeded in death by his parents Harry Renfree and Dolores Renfree Coyle. He is survived by his sisters, Janice Renfree Mentink, Linda Renfree Middleton & Pamela Renfree Goldberg and his brother-in-law Bob Goldberg. He is also survived by many extended family members and dear friends. Served in the USN in Vietnam. Retired after 20 years of service at the El Dorado County Sheriff's Dept as a radio technician. Services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 9am at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in his memory to a .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 18, 2019