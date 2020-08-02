1/1
Robert F. Ackerman passed away peacefully on July 7th a month shy of his 92nd birthday. Born in Sacramento on 8/5/1928. He graduated from McClatchy HS, Sac. City College, received a BA and MA from CSUS in music/history and did graduate work at UCB. Enjoyed singing with the Hungry Four Barbershop Quartet and playing in dance bands. He taught music for 32 years in Arcade School Dist., Ione Schools, and River Delta School Dist. For 15 summers, he taught classes at Preston in Ione. Robert was a member and officer in DeMolay, Cap. City Lodge #499 of the Masonic Order, IOJD Bethel #237, CMEA, CTA, CBDA, Lions Club of Ione, Ione volunteer Fire Dept. and past president of Florin Estates. Robert enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, skiing and traveling with Gold Dusters RV Club. His true love was traveling the US and camping with family and friends, including their favorite spots of 50 years Hope and Faith Valleys. Dearly beloved husband of 66 yrs to Jaqulyn, daughters: Patti Jones and Marsha Ackerman, and son: John Ackerman. Grandchildren: Chris (Jamie) Jones and Megan Jones, Michelle Pentz and Michael Pentz. Great Grandchildren: Kiley and Cody Jones. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Bruceville Terrace for their love and lasting care. Per his request, there will be no services. Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and will be dearly missed.

