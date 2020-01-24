Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Robert F. Ed.D. Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born May 31, 1928 in Modesto, California. Deceased January 18, 2020 age 91. He and his sister Patricia were raised by their paternal grandparents, William E. and Mamie Davis. Graduated Grant High School 1945. Served two years in USCG at end of WWII. Graduated Sacramento City College and earned a Bachelor and Master's degree from Chico State College. Worked as an electrician and school bus driver at Chico State. Served as President of the Fraternity EPT and was member of Blue Key National Honor Society. Completed his Doctorate in 1975. Is survived by his cherished wife and best friend, Dr. Jean Nix Davis, a retired SCUSD principal who served in the Peace Corps in Peru. Was predeceased by daughter Michelle J. Davis and sister Patricia Brattain. Was a teacher, Elementary and Middle School Principal and Administrator in the Sacramento City Unified School District for 34 years. Served as a lecturer in Teacher Education at California State University, Sacramento for 11 years. Was a 32nd degree and 60+- year member of Masonic Organizations including Ben Ali Shrine. Was active in professional educational organizations: President of Northern Section of the California Elementary Principals Association, life member of PTA, United Way chairman and past President of the Capitol City Figure Skating Club. Was a licensed private pilot, an avid motorcycle rider, a modified automobile enthusiast and lover of all things mechanical. Enjoyed traveling, especially cruising, and visited more than 70 countries. Participated in fishing trips in the Delta, New Zealand, Mexico, Florida and Alaska. Will be remembered as a devoted father and husband, dedicated educator and a good and loyal friend. Services and internment were private. Donations may be made in honor of Dr. Robert F. Davis to the Sacramento Shriner Children's hospital.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 24, 2020

