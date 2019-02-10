Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert F. Gaines. View Sign

Robert F. Gaines passed away at home with support and care from his family. He was born at Alta Bates Hospital in Oakland, California. He grew up in Berkeley, California and graduated from Berkeley High School. During his youth, he spent time in Anderson, California where he acquired a great love for the land and the Central Valley. In 1943, at the age of 17, he entered the Army Air Corps and served as a tail gunner on a Boeing B-17 in World War II, flying 35 missions over Germany. He took an honorable discharge from the Army Air Corps and in 1946 entered UC Berkeley on the GI Bill. While there, he met his future wife, Winifred, and they were married on February 24, 1951. They had 6 children, though one of their daughters, Mary Louise, died at a young age. During his military service Robert developed a great love of God and became a devout Christian. He became deeply involved at Trinity Cathedral in Sacramento where he taught Sunday school, participated on the church Vestry, and provided ministry to the sick and homebound as a Stephan Minister. He served on the national Episcopal Church Executive Council, and was a trustee of the Church Divinity School of the Pacific. Robert also served on many boards including the Children's Receiving Home, the Sacramento Symphony, and the UC Davis School of Medicine Department of Pain Management, Breuner's Home Furnishings, Mercantile Bank, and the Sacramento Regional Foundation. He was an active member of several clubs including the Sacramento Rotary Club, the Sutter Club, the Grandfather's club and a poker club. In his career, he was a successful insurance broker and farmer. Robert was the ultimate family man, always helping out his family. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Louise, and his wife, Winifred. He is survived by his sister, Eleanor "Sis" Cummings, his 5 children, Robert Gaines, Jr., Clare Andrews, Ted Gaines, Peter Gaines, and Margaret Hutchinson; his 15 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren, his companion Phyllis Hammer and his god-children Tanis, Dayna, Noel and Katie. The family would like to extend our thanks to his caregivers David and Mili who provided him with years of loving care. Memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Cathedral Church, the Winnie Gaines Scholarship Fund of Church Divinity School of the Pacific, the UC Davis School of Medicine Department of Pain Management, River City Food Bank or to the Floyd School. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Cathedral Church on February 24 at 3 PM at 2620 Capitol Ave. in Sacramento.

Robert F. Gaines passed away at home with support and care from his family. He was born at Alta Bates Hospital in Oakland, California. He grew up in Berkeley, California and graduated from Berkeley High School. During his youth, he spent time in Anderson, California where he acquired a great love for the land and the Central Valley. In 1943, at the age of 17, he entered the Army Air Corps and served as a tail gunner on a Boeing B-17 in World War II, flying 35 missions over Germany. He took an honorable discharge from the Army Air Corps and in 1946 entered UC Berkeley on the GI Bill. While there, he met his future wife, Winifred, and they were married on February 24, 1951. They had 6 children, though one of their daughters, Mary Louise, died at a young age. During his military service Robert developed a great love of God and became a devout Christian. He became deeply involved at Trinity Cathedral in Sacramento where he taught Sunday school, participated on the church Vestry, and provided ministry to the sick and homebound as a Stephan Minister. He served on the national Episcopal Church Executive Council, and was a trustee of the Church Divinity School of the Pacific. Robert also served on many boards including the Children's Receiving Home, the Sacramento Symphony, and the UC Davis School of Medicine Department of Pain Management, Breuner's Home Furnishings, Mercantile Bank, and the Sacramento Regional Foundation. He was an active member of several clubs including the Sacramento Rotary Club, the Sutter Club, the Grandfather's club and a poker club. In his career, he was a successful insurance broker and farmer. Robert was the ultimate family man, always helping out his family. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Louise, and his wife, Winifred. He is survived by his sister, Eleanor "Sis" Cummings, his 5 children, Robert Gaines, Jr., Clare Andrews, Ted Gaines, Peter Gaines, and Margaret Hutchinson; his 15 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren, his companion Phyllis Hammer and his god-children Tanis, Dayna, Noel and Katie. The family would like to extend our thanks to his caregivers David and Mili who provided him with years of loving care. Memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Cathedral Church, the Winnie Gaines Scholarship Fund of Church Divinity School of the Pacific, the UC Davis School of Medicine Department of Pain Management, River City Food Bank or to the Floyd School. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Cathedral Church on February 24 at 3 PM at 2620 Capitol Ave. in Sacramento. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 10, 2019

