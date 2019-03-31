Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Fox. View Sign

2019) Robert Fox died peacefully on March 19, 2019, with his wife and two children by his side. Bob was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be remembered not only for his quick wit, dry humor and love for a good political debate over a glass of brandy, but also for being a well-respected horseman. Bob will be missed immensely by those who survive him, including Norma, his loving wife of 34 years, daughter Kelly (Rafe) and their son Kaden, son Don (Kathy); and, the children's mother Sherryl Fox. He is also survived by his 2 step sons, Kirk (Janine) and Mark Jorgensen and their children, along with two brothers, Jim (Bonnie) and Michael (Fern). Bob had countless, beloved family memories, but taking grandson Kaden to his first rodeo at age 2 was one he always cherished. A Northern California native, Bob grew up in Half Moon Bay, eventually moving to Sacramento to start his career and family, then spent most of his adult life residing in Placer County (including Lincoln, Auburn, Newcastle and Penryn). His outgoing and friendly nature led to many life-long relationships with people he and Norma met through their shared love of horses. Bob & Norma loved traveling and camping with their horses, especially to the North Coast near Point Reyes and the Sierras, where they always enjoyed the beautiful scenery from the perspective of a saddle. Bob was successful at merging his work and play lives with his passion for horses, agriculture and the outdoors, resulting in an amazing career that began in the California State Service. He served in numerous executive-level positions with appointments by four different Governors. After retiring from State service, he established his own lobbying practice; Robert Fox Government Relations, where he represented a diverse group of clients with a strong focus on the equine industry. Fox was also very active in the community serving as a reserve Deputy Sheriff and Captain of the Sheriff's Search & Rescue Mounted Unit. In addition, he served on the Board of Directors of the Gold Country Fair, the Gold Country Pro Rodeo, and the Board of the California Pro Rodeo Circuit. He was a member of numerous equestrian organizations including the Rancheros Visitadores and won multiple awards in several events including the Trail Horse, Cutting, and Reining classes. A small Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 5, 12:00pm, Saint Joseph Catholic Church (280 Oak Tree Lane, Lincoln, CA) A larger Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 24, 2:00pm 5:00pm, Sun City Lincoln Hills, Orchard Creek Lodge Ballroom (965 Orchard Creek Lane, Lincoln, CA) The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

