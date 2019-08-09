Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Frank "Buddy" Miller. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 400 Douglas Blvd Roseville , CA 95678 (916)-783-0474 Send Flowers Obituary

Passed away peacefully in Roseville, California on August 6, 2019, four days after his 90th birthday. Buddy was born August 2, 1929 in Tonopah, Nevada and moved to Roseville in 1930, where he spent the next 89 years as a resident of Riverside Avenue. Buddy graduated from Roseville High School in 1947, having served as Class President his senior year. Buddy attended Sacramento City College and earned an Associate of Arts degree in General Education in 1950. That same year, Buddy began his 42-year career with the Southern Pacific Railroad as a Locomotive Electrician. Buddy was a founding member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1682, and was also a member of the Roseville Masonic Lodge #222. Buddy regularly attended the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Serbian Orthodox Church in Fair Oaks, California. Buddy is survived by his niece, Kelly Ann Gomes; nephew, Paul Miller; sister-in-law Connie Miller; and cousin Eddie Vuksan. Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Annie Miller, brother William Miller, and many cousins. A viewing will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Monday, August 12, at Lambert Funeral Home, 400 Douglas Blvd, Roseville, California 95678. A memorial service and reception will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 13, also at Lambert Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Home Start, Inc, 410 Riverside Avenue, Roseville, California 95678 or a . The family wishes to thank all of the staff at Roseville Point Health and Wellness Center for their extraordinary care of (and patience with!) Buddy over the past six months. They truly made the last months of his life as enjoyable and comfortable as possible.

