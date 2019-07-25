Robert "Bob" Lee died peacefully in Rocklin, CA on July 17, 2019 at the age of 76. Bob is survived by his wife Barbara and sons Kevin, Kenneth, and Dave. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, a brother, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bob was born on Dec. 12, 1942 in Napoleon, Ohio. He graduated from La Sierra H.S. and attended American River College. He married Barb, the girl next door. Bob worked at the Fair Oaks Cemetery for 30 years, first as a groundskeeper and later, Superintendent of the Fair Oaks Cemetery District. After retiring, he worked at San Juan Unified School District as an irrigation tech. Bob never had a bad word to say about anyone. Everyone he met was an instant friend. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, July 28 at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow. The celebration will be at the Fair Oaks Community Clubhouse at 7997 California Ave., F.O. All are welcome to attend.

