Robert G. Dawson age 91, passed peacefully on June 4, 2020 with his wife of 46 years, Sandra, by his side. He was born in Newton, Iowa in 1928. In 1946, at the age of 17, Bob enlisted in the United States Coast Guard in order to serve his country. After his discharge from the Coast Guard, he continued his long and adventurous military career in the United States Air Force until his retirement in 1971. He traveled the world and especially enjoyed his many stops including Bermuda, Taiwan and even Minot AFB, North Dakota. After retirement and marriage to Sandra, their combined family moved to Grass Valley to begin a new life together. Bob worked for the Placer County Unified School District until his second retirement in 1990. Bob was raised as a Free and Accepted Mason in 1953 in Los Angeles, and was a member of Nevada Lodge #13 in Nevada City, California. He received his 50 year pin in 2004. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason of the Scottish Rite in Sacramento. Bob was extremely proud of his 47 years of sobriety and membership in Alcoholics Anonymous. He also had a life-long affiliation with the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Robert was preceded in death by his first wife Joanne, and his brother Paul. He is survived by his loving wife Sandra, his sister Helen, and his sons Robert, Chris and Tom, his daughters Debbie, Kathy, Joann and Teresa. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was loved and will be missed by all. Robert will be interned at the Sacramento Valley National Veteran's Cemetery, with full Military Honors on July 24th at 9 am. The family suggest memorial contributions be sent to Masonic organizations or to Central Spiritualists Church in Sacramento, CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store