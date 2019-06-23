Robert Gregg Wright, born October 15th 1940 in Bakersfield, CA peacefully passed away on June 13th 2019 at Sutter Roseville Hospital. He was 78 years old. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Wright and mother, Helene Gregg. Bob is survived by his former wife Barbara, their son Jeff, granddaughter Breanna and great-grandson Jakob. He is also survived by his loving wife Susan of 33 years and their daughter Whitney. Bob grew up in Marysville and Auburn, graduated from Placer High and Sierra College. He spent most of his life residing in the Sacramento area, until moving to Roseville two years ago. Bob worked for the California Department of Social Services as a Manager and Consultant for 36 years, retiring in 2001. Bob enjoyed the outdoors, the mountains and all of nature. He especially liked camping and fishing with his son, Jeff. Bob was also extremely proud of his daughter, Whitney, and her educational and professional achievements. Bob was a "Man's Man" and lived life on his own terms. The family would like to especially thank the staff at Sutter Roseville Intensive Care Unit. The care and compassion they exhibited will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made in Bob's name to Sutter Medical Center Foundation at 2825 Capitol Avenue, Buhler Speciality Pavilion, Suite 420, Sacramento, CA 95816. At his request, no funeral services will be held. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 23, 2019