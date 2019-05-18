Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Gary "Bob" Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Was born Oct 6, 1941, in Sacramento to Ralph & Maxine Smith. He had a great childhood growing up on the river in Ryde and graduating from Courtland High School 1959. He joined the Army and spent 3 years touring Europe courtesy of Uncle Sam including skiing the Alps and guarding the Berlin Wall - upon return, he worked for several years in the Smith Garage in Ryde with his dad. Bob joined the Sacramento County Sheriff's Dept Jan 1, 1965 (age 23). By 1970, he was the youngest sergeant on the force. He spent over 12 years in patrol, becoming a detective in 1977. He spent 4 1/2 years in the narcotic division and combined 16 years in burglary and robbery, with over 8 years of working undercover. He attended CSUS & Sierra Jr College during this time. He retired March 27, 1997, after over 32 years of distinguished service. Bob met Vickie in 1973 and they were married Jan 9, 1977. Their beautiful daughter Jennifer Maxine Smith was born Mother's Day (May 10) 1981. The following year he joined Enbarcadero Lions. He served as District Governor 1999-2000 and as Council Chair for the state 2000-2001. At the Intl Convention for Lions in Sydney, Australia, 2010, Bob was elected to a 2-year term as an International Director. He and Vickie traveled to 33 states and 6 countries during those 2 years. Jenn was able to join them at the Intl Conventions. Bob was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police in Sacramento Co, the California Peace Officers' Assn, the California Narcotic Peace Officers' Assn and the 711 Club. Bob lost his battle with Parkinson's Disease 1:52am March 30. Vickie, Jenn and other dear friends were at his side. Besides Vickie & Jenn he is survived by his sister-in-laws Kathy(Mark) Lucchesi & Judy(Jim) Perez, "special kids" Cathy Messier, Jill & Tony Santos, the Thursday Lunch Bunch, and many dearly loved nieces & nephews and 1 sister. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 19 - 3:00pm - Folsom Community Center - 52 Natomas Street in Folsom, CA In lieu of flowers, donations may be made In His Honor to LCIF (Lions Clubs International Foundation) Oak Brook, IL or Embarcadero Lions Club in Sacramento

Was born Oct 6, 1941, in Sacramento to Ralph & Maxine Smith. He had a great childhood growing up on the river in Ryde and graduating from Courtland High School 1959. He joined the Army and spent 3 years touring Europe courtesy of Uncle Sam including skiing the Alps and guarding the Berlin Wall - upon return, he worked for several years in the Smith Garage in Ryde with his dad. Bob joined the Sacramento County Sheriff's Dept Jan 1, 1965 (age 23). By 1970, he was the youngest sergeant on the force. He spent over 12 years in patrol, becoming a detective in 1977. He spent 4 1/2 years in the narcotic division and combined 16 years in burglary and robbery, with over 8 years of working undercover. He attended CSUS & Sierra Jr College during this time. He retired March 27, 1997, after over 32 years of distinguished service. Bob met Vickie in 1973 and they were married Jan 9, 1977. Their beautiful daughter Jennifer Maxine Smith was born Mother's Day (May 10) 1981. The following year he joined Enbarcadero Lions. He served as District Governor 1999-2000 and as Council Chair for the state 2000-2001. At the Intl Convention for Lions in Sydney, Australia, 2010, Bob was elected to a 2-year term as an International Director. He and Vickie traveled to 33 states and 6 countries during those 2 years. Jenn was able to join them at the Intl Conventions. Bob was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police in Sacramento Co, the California Peace Officers' Assn, the California Narcotic Peace Officers' Assn and the 711 Club. Bob lost his battle with Parkinson's Disease 1:52am March 30. Vickie, Jenn and other dear friends were at his side. Besides Vickie & Jenn he is survived by his sister-in-laws Kathy(Mark) Lucchesi & Judy(Jim) Perez, "special kids" Cathy Messier, Jill & Tony Santos, the Thursday Lunch Bunch, and many dearly loved nieces & nephews and 1 sister. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 19 - 3:00pm - Folsom Community Center - 52 Natomas Street in Folsom, CA In lieu of flowers, donations may be made In His Honor to LCIF (Lions Clubs International Foundation) Oak Brook, IL or Embarcadero Lions Club in Sacramento Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close