Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert George Bates. View Sign

Bob was born in Cleveland, Ohio and grew up in northeast Ohio, graduating from North Royalton High School in 1960. Bob studied English at Wheaton College, then earned a Master's degree in English at Long Beach State University. Bob taught English at St. Ambrose College in Davenport, Iowa, and returned to California in 1969, serving as Professor of English at American River College in Sacramento from 1969 until he retired in 2010. Bob married Marty Bacon in 1966, and they had three children, Eric, Vanessa, and Shannon. Bob was a unique combination of scholar and athlete growing up, graduating from North Royalton High School as his class valedictorian and lettering in multiple sports. An athlete in high school and college, Bob continued that interest as a coach of youth baseball and soccer in Fair Oaks youth leagues and as Mira Loma High School girl's soccer coach. Bob's father passed away in 2003 and he is survived by his mother, Bernice Bates, his brother Brian (Niki, Jessica, Kelsey) and sister Barbara Palmer (David (dec) and Brandi), his son Eric (Janet, Alexis, Gabriella) and daughters Vanessa Lemen (Ron) and Shannon Bates, and granddaughter Gabriella Bates. Throughout his life, Bob's interests included athletics, music, literature, writing, and being involved in the community around him. Bob was a father, a coach, a teacher, and a scholar, who touched many people in his life endeavors. A celebration of Bob's life will be held in the Clubhouse in the Diamond K Estates development in Roseville at 1pm on Sunday, May 5th.

Bob was born in Cleveland, Ohio and grew up in northeast Ohio, graduating from North Royalton High School in 1960. Bob studied English at Wheaton College, then earned a Master's degree in English at Long Beach State University. Bob taught English at St. Ambrose College in Davenport, Iowa, and returned to California in 1969, serving as Professor of English at American River College in Sacramento from 1969 until he retired in 2010. Bob married Marty Bacon in 1966, and they had three children, Eric, Vanessa, and Shannon. Bob was a unique combination of scholar and athlete growing up, graduating from North Royalton High School as his class valedictorian and lettering in multiple sports. An athlete in high school and college, Bob continued that interest as a coach of youth baseball and soccer in Fair Oaks youth leagues and as Mira Loma High School girl's soccer coach. Bob's father passed away in 2003 and he is survived by his mother, Bernice Bates, his brother Brian (Niki, Jessica, Kelsey) and sister Barbara Palmer (David (dec) and Brandi), his son Eric (Janet, Alexis, Gabriella) and daughters Vanessa Lemen (Ron) and Shannon Bates, and granddaughter Gabriella Bates. Throughout his life, Bob's interests included athletics, music, literature, writing, and being involved in the community around him. Bob was a father, a coach, a teacher, and a scholar, who touched many people in his life endeavors. A celebration of Bob's life will be held in the Clubhouse in the Diamond K Estates development in Roseville at 1pm on Sunday, May 5th. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close