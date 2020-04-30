Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert George Haness. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert George Haness passed away on Saturday, April 18th, 2020 at the age of 93 in Rocklin CA from complications of congestive heart failure. Bob, as he was known by his friends and family, is survived by his three children and their spouses, Dave and Norah, Mary Beth and Pat, and Robert and Debbie, and his eight grandchildren Rachelle, Summer, Torrey, Bobby, Kimberly, Alicia, Elizabeth, and Natalie. Bob also had five great grandchildren Zoey, Helena, Colton, Riker and his newest addition, Miles. Bob was born in Brooklyn in October of 1926 and moved to Sacramento with his mother and brother in the summer of 1943 where he met the love of his life Helen Jane. Bob worked tirelessly throughout his adult life, during the day for state government at Cal Trans and in the evening selling insurance to enable his wife Helen to be a stay at home mother for their three children. Bob was a devoted husband and father plus a wonderful influence on his three children helping to teach them the lifelong values of respect, hard work, and love. His family was an integral part of his life and he took great pleasure and joy watching each of his children and grandchildren not only become successful but become a loving family unit. Besides being a strong family patriarch, Bob loved various activities that brought additional joy to his heart. He loved to play golf, he was an avid reader, always enjoyed the opportunity to listen to his music, particularly jazz, and took great pride in the horses he owned and raced with his family at Cal Expo. Due to the current stay at home order, a date for his celebration of life will be announced once the orders have been lifted.

