During the late evening of Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Robert Brent Goodwin of Talent, Oregon, ventured unto our LORD at the age of 66. After such a long, difficult fight, Robert was ready to leave his tired, physical body behind and take the next step in his grace-filled journey. He prepared his family and friends as best he could through his love, compassion, empathy and wisdom. Robert was born to Leatrice and Sidney Goodwin of Seattle in 1953. He attended Garland Elementary, Turman Jr. High, and El Dorado High School. He enjoyed a long satisfying career at AAA Insurance before venturing into auto body shops, then ending his career working with friends through Kirk's Appraisal. Robert was an amazing father, brother, cousin, friend and husband. Robert and the love of his life, Paula Rogers, enjoyed 25 years of adventurous companionship, binding love, and a three-fold marriage. Robert was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, who often spent time adventuring around Lake Tahoe. He enjoyed outdoor activities including camping, boating, and quading. Pleasure came from spending time with family and friends socializing while investigating new and exciting food and drink. He was known for his strength, sense of humor and contagious laugh. Robert had the biggest heart and gave the warmest hugs. He was a trusted and loyal friend, generous with his time and his gift of wisdom. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Robert is proceeded in death by his father, Sydney, his mother, Leatrice, his aunt and uncle, Odette and Iver, and his 2 nephews, Josh and Ryan. He is survived by his loving wife, Paula, and his children & their spouses: Christopher and Stephanie of Reno, Nevada, Sarah and Michael of San Diego, California, and Luke and Kari of El Dorado, California. Robert leaves behind eight adorable grandchildren. Robert's legacy lives on through his family members Paula, Chris, Sarah, Luke, Sandra, David, Cindy, Steven, Joni, Joy, Randy, Eileen and Sue. Information to come regarding a private memorial service in or near Pollock Pines, California. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Robert Goodwin to: Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice, 217 S Modoc Ave, Medford, OR 97504

