Bob passed away at home on Dec 30, 2019 Robert F. Gregory was 90 years old born in New Rochelle New York Jan 20 1929.Married his one and only true love Gilda in 1947, married for 72 years. Moved to Sacramento in 1949 lived in Rancho Cordova for 60 years. Survived by his wife Gilda, daughter Joyce and son David along with grandkids and great grandkids. Dad brought us up in a Christian Home knowing the Lord Jesus Christ. We Thank God for the time he has given us together here on earth and look forward to the future in heaven. Bob worked as an Instructor at Folsom Prison for many years. Bob Gregory had a keen sense of humor and was a entertainer extraordinaire. In his spare time, Bob Gregory sang at anniversary parties and Retirement homes. Dad had a passion for singing. On his business card it read : Bob "Soon-to-be-Famous" Gregory "Have Microphone Will Travel" I'm sure he's famous now and singing in heaven today.

Bob passed away at home on Dec 30, 2019 Robert F. Gregory was 90 years old born in New Rochelle New York Jan 20 1929.Married his one and only true love Gilda in 1947, married for 72 years. Moved to Sacramento in 1949 lived in Rancho Cordova for 60 years. Survived by his wife Gilda, daughter Joyce and son David along with grandkids and great grandkids. Dad brought us up in a Christian Home knowing the Lord Jesus Christ. We Thank God for the time he has given us together here on earth and look forward to the future in heaven. Bob worked as an Instructor at Folsom Prison for many years. Bob Gregory had a keen sense of humor and was a entertainer extraordinaire. In his spare time, Bob Gregory sang at anniversary parties and Retirement homes. Dad had a passion for singing. On his business card it read : Bob "Soon-to-be-Famous" Gregory "Have Microphone Will Travel" I'm sure he's famous now and singing in heaven today. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 5, 2020

