Robert H. "Bob" Badgley, 81, passed away in the arms of his loving wife, Marline, at his home in Roseville on October 2, 2019. His daughter Desiree was at his side. Bob was born in Sacramento to Chet and Louella Badgley. He was a graduate of Sacramento High School and a veteran of the US Coast Guard. Bob was employed by The Sacramento Union for more than 30 years serving in numerous positions including VP/General Manager, Director of Advertising, Retail Advertising Manager and Advertising Sales Account Manager. Upon leaving The Sacramento Union, he served for a time as General Manager at the Auburn Journal. Bob retired from his newspaper career after working several enjoyable years at McClatchy Newspapers' TNN Division. During his newspaper career, he served as President of the California Newspaper Advertising Executives Association (CNAEA), California Newspaper Publishers Association (CNPA) and Executives Club of Sacramento among others. "Badge" was a diehard 49ers fan; he and "Mar" were season ticket holders for 15 years. They were also avid SF Giants fans and passionate travelers with favorite vacation spots such as Fort Bragg, Maui, British Columbia and anywhere a cruise ship would take them. They enjoyed many trips in their motorhomes and sailing on Folsom Lake in their sailboat. "Badge" was a fanatic lover of movies, music and the ID channel. He was well known for his amazing sense of humor, perfect comedic timing, integrity, hard work and upbeat disposition. In addition to his beloved wife Marline, Bob is survived by his son Dan Badgley (Kelley) of Vacaville, daughter Lee-Anne Calhoon of Chico, daughter Desiree Johnson (Bryce) of Oroville, son Jason Calhoon (Patty) of Roseville, son Paul Badgley of Nevada, his brother Ray Badgley (Ellen) of Santa Rosa and sister Barbara of Florida, seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. There will be a Celebration of Life for this wonderful man on Saturday, November 9th at 1:00pm in the clubhouse at Country Villa Mobile Home Park, 4949 South Cirby, Roseville CA 95661.

