Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert H. Connett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert H. Connett died on June 28, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. Born April 12, 1929 in Oakland, CA, he graduated in 1947 from Piedmont High School and thereafter attended UC Berkeley before entering the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Following his discharge from the Navy, he graduated from San Diego State College before returning to the Bay Area. Thereafter, he received his law degree from UC Hastings College of law, where he was a member of the Thurston Honor Society, was an editor of the Hastings Law Journal, and was awarded Order of the Coif upon graduation in 1958. He then moved to Sacramento going to work with the California Department of Justice where he worked in the field of public resources law under seven attorneys general and later served as an administrative law judge with the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Married to LeNore Wilson of Alameda, CA April 14, 1951, they remained husband and wife for 63 years until her passing September 28, 2014. They had two children, Robert Mahlon Connett of Oakland, CA and Ruth Ann Jaenchen of Carson City, NV. They also established residences at Lake Tahoe. He enjoyed skiing and off-road motorcycling. He and his wife enjoyed and supported the theatre and opera in Sacramento, San Francisco, Reno, NV and elsewhere. He was active in church work, was an elder and with his wife was a founding member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Sacramento. He is predeceased by his wife LeNore W. Connett of Sacramento, CA and his son Robert M Connett of Oakland, CA, his father Mahlon C Connett, his mother Thelma Hammill and adoptive father Harold B Hammill, brothers and adoptive brothers David Connett of LaMirada, CA and Mahlon Connett of Alamo, CA, and Sidney of Walnut Creek, Harold R (Bob) Walnut Creek, Kenneth A of Sacramento of the Hammill's, and adoptive sister Patricia Bigger of Bakersfield, CA. He gives thanks for his care at Greenhaven Estates. Memorial services to be held at Faith Presbyterian Church in Sacramento, CA at 11 AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019. RSVP to

Robert H. Connett died on June 28, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. Born April 12, 1929 in Oakland, CA, he graduated in 1947 from Piedmont High School and thereafter attended UC Berkeley before entering the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Following his discharge from the Navy, he graduated from San Diego State College before returning to the Bay Area. Thereafter, he received his law degree from UC Hastings College of law, where he was a member of the Thurston Honor Society, was an editor of the Hastings Law Journal, and was awarded Order of the Coif upon graduation in 1958. He then moved to Sacramento going to work with the California Department of Justice where he worked in the field of public resources law under seven attorneys general and later served as an administrative law judge with the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Married to LeNore Wilson of Alameda, CA April 14, 1951, they remained husband and wife for 63 years until her passing September 28, 2014. They had two children, Robert Mahlon Connett of Oakland, CA and Ruth Ann Jaenchen of Carson City, NV. They also established residences at Lake Tahoe. He enjoyed skiing and off-road motorcycling. He and his wife enjoyed and supported the theatre and opera in Sacramento, San Francisco, Reno, NV and elsewhere. He was active in church work, was an elder and with his wife was a founding member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Sacramento. He is predeceased by his wife LeNore W. Connett of Sacramento, CA and his son Robert M Connett of Oakland, CA, his father Mahlon C Connett, his mother Thelma Hammill and adoptive father Harold B Hammill, brothers and adoptive brothers David Connett of LaMirada, CA and Mahlon Connett of Alamo, CA, and Sidney of Walnut Creek, Harold R (Bob) Walnut Creek, Kenneth A of Sacramento of the Hammill's, and adoptive sister Patricia Bigger of Bakersfield, CA. He gives thanks for his care at Greenhaven Estates. Memorial services to be held at Faith Presbyterian Church in Sacramento, CA at 11 AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019. RSVP to [email protected] Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close