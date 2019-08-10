At age 87, Robert Hall of Sacramento died peacefully on July 23, 2019 after a long battle with COPD. Bob was a man who embraced life with every breath. He served in the United States Air Force for 6 years, had a 26 year career with the United States Post Office, retiring in 1988 as Postmaster of Elk Grove. Bob was instrumental in facilitating the opening of the Williamson branch. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, member of Scottish Rite and Shriner's. Born in January 14, 1932 in Ionia, Michigan. Survived by his best-friend, Lynda Hoisington, brother, Elwin and his wife Deborah, his eldest son, Robert Jr. and his wife, Shirley and William Hall and his wife, Gaylene. He has three granddaughters, Shuranda Wade, Katie Craven, Lisa Gates and three great-grandchildren, Denzel, Deysoni, and Sonja Johnson. Celebration of Life Service will be at Elk Grove Presbyterian Church, 8153 Elk Grove Blvd. #50, Elk Grove, CA 95758 on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00a. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Memory of Robert Hall to the , c/o Donor Relations, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607

