Regrettably, Robert Hauck Denninger has passed having succumbed to cancer. Bob was born 1-18-39 and lost his battle on 9-12-19. He joined the United States Marine Corp when he was 17 years old and was honorably discharged. He received his BS from San Jose State University and worked extensively on his Masters. After 32 years of service, he retired as Chief Deputy Director for the California Department of Corrections. Bob was married to his loving wife Juanita for 22 years. Together, on their ranch in San Joaquin County, they raised and cared for almost any type of animal they felt needed their attention. Bob was most fond of dogs, but alpacas and other fauna were regular guests at their haven for four-legged refugees. Bob was a modest man, so to remain consistent with his wishes for keeping this brief, the additional and limitless accomplishments he was responsible for will not be detailed in this writing; however, those closest to him are well aware of the credits and accolades due him for a long and illustrious life and career. All who knew and respected Bob are welcome to join his family and friends for a memorial service and celebration of life. Many stories as well as closer insight into Bob's amazing career will be shared during this event. It will be held on Tuesday, October 8th, at 10 a.m. at the Saint Joachim Catholic Church, 13392 E. Lockeford Ranch Road, Lockeford, CA 95327. A reception will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be forwarded to a in honor of Bob.

