Dr. Robert (Bob) Hiroyuki Hayashi passed away peacefully at his home in Napa, CA on September 2, 2019, at the age of 81. Bob was the eldest son of Sacramento dentist Dr.Akio Hayashi and his wife Alice. Bob was born on March 29, 1938. In 1942 the family was sent to internment camps in Tule Lake, CA and later to Minidoka and Caldwell,Idaho. In 1946 they were able to move back to Sacramento into the home they had built just before they were interned. Bob served as Student Body President at both Cal Jr. High School and CK McClatchy High School where he graduated in 1956. He enrolled at UC Berkeley and graduated with a degree in pre medicine. Bob then followed in the footsteps of his beloved uncle Dr. T. Terry Hayashi, earning his medical degree from Temple University in 1963. He then served as a U.S. Army battalion surgeon in Germany from 1964-66. He completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Michigan from 1966-70, which led to a two-year Fellowship in Biochemistry under the National Institute of Health at the University of Pittsburgh. Bob joined the faculty at the University of Texas Medical Center in San Antonio as Professor in the Departments of Obstetrics and Gynecology and as Chief of the Obstetrics Division at UCLA/ Harbor Medical Center in Torrance, CA. In 1985 Bob joined the faculty at the University of Michigan as Professor and Director of the Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine. In 1990, he was named the first J. Robert Wilson Professor of Obstetrics, an endowed chair. He was an expert in the field of Perinatology (High Risk Pregnancy) and during his career made extensive contributions to the field, published innumerable articles and chapters in medical literature, mentored countless residents and medical students and developed a reputation as an outstanding clinician. He performed the first intravenous-intrauterine blood transfusion to a fetus in Michigan and was a pioneer in the use of ultrasound. Bob was also a medical legal expert in areas of rH negative pregnancy, diabetic care, premature labor and preeclampsia. He left an indelible mark on so many tiny lives born into the world. Bob was an avid sports lover, he relished playing golf in and around Napa, as well as reading, watching and talking about sports with anyone who would listen. We are sad to say the University of Michigan has lost its biggest fan. He leaves behind a large family of loved ones including his wife of 40 years Toni, five children; Robert (Lisa), Richard (Rachael), Suzanne (James), Magen, Matt (Amie) and nine grandchildren; Julia, Grace, Connor, Elizabeth, James, Sloane, Lance, Carter, and Reese. One of his greatest sources of pride was being a grandfather and he cherished every moment he had with his grandchildren and was so proud of all their accomplishments. He will be profoundly missed by his brothers Ed (Reiko), David (Sara) and sister Sybil Miyamoto (Jerry), his many nieces and nephews and his extended family of cousins who played a significant role in his life growing up. He always had an easy smile when able to catch up with friends and family spread out across the country. Reconnecting with old Sacramento friends after returning to California, and particularly the McClatchy High School Reunions, meant a great deal to him. He has forever etched his memory into the lives of his family and friends as a humble, loving, warm-hearted father, grandfather, husband, relative and friend. We love him so much and will miss him always. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his honor to the Sacramento Japanese United Methodist Church at 6929 Franklin Boulevard, Sac., CA 95823 or the Parkinson's Association of Northern California at 1024 Iron Point Road, Folsom, CA 95630.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 15, 2019