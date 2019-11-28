Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Henry Coomes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Henry Coomes passed away August 11, 2019 in Colorado. He was born October 21, 1928 in Sacramento, California to Egbert and Viola McIntosh/Coomes. Bob attended Grant Union High School in Sacramento. Bob was a US Navy WWII Veteran. In 1956, Bob married Margaret A. Guier and had 3 children. In 1959, his family moved to Las Vegas. Bob worked at the Nevada Test Site and as an engineer in Operating Engineers 501. Bob loved camping, hiking, hunting and raced in the Mint 400. In 1985, he met Margaret "Marge" Nettles. They retired together in 1988, bought an RV and traveled Canada, Mexico, and the US. In 1998, Bob and Marge flew to Australia and spent a year traveling Australia. From 2000 - 2006 they traveled Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and the Azores Islands. From 2008 to June 2019, they traveled year-round visiting family and friends in California, Arizona, Washington, Utah and Colorado. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Dorothy, his brother Ray, his first wife, his daughter Debra, and stepson David. His wife Marge, sons Richard and Ronald, Steve, daughters Michelle and Alicia, grandchildren Katrina, Richard, Jr., Nicolas, Haley, Amelia, Garret, Nick and great-granddaughters Lexi and Graci, survive him.

