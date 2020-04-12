Robert "Bob" Henry Emslie, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was 89. Bob was born to Robert Henry Emslie, Sr. and Elenoir Ingrid (nee Engelsgjerd) Emslie in Sacramento and was a lifelong resident. He attended McClatchy High School and worked for Pacific Bell for his entire career. On March 3,1957 Bob married Annette Piché, a resident of Sacramento and they had two sons: Stephen and Jeffrey. He enjoyed travel and visited Hawaii, Tahiti, Mexico and many countries in Europe. He was an avid sports fan, and a devoted follower of the San Francisco Giants, San Francisco 49ers and the Sacramento Kings. Bob had many friends; kept in touch with fellow Pac Bell retirees and enjoyed the company of his dear friend Elsa Morrison. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Annette, and is survived by his sons Steve (Pat) and Jeff (Molly), grandchildren Alex Emslie (Tina Reggio), Matt Emslie, Alison Weinheimer and Erika Weinheimer, as well as his sister Evan Garamendi, cousin Ron Emslie, nieces, nephews and other cousins. A Celebration of Life is planned for later in 2020.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 12, 2020