Beloved husband, father and grandfather. Robert "Bob" Henry Fredricks went home to be with his Lord on April 14, 2019 in Coeur d'Alene, ID. Bob was born on June 20, 1943 in Sacramento, CA to Henry and Lola Fredricks. He grew up in Sacramento and graduated from El Camino High School in 1962. Bob went to work for Lowery & Associates for thirty-five years as a drill rig supervisor before launching his own successful drilling company in the Sacramento area. He married the love of his life, Betty McManus, with whom he shared 47 wonderful years and had two beautiful children. He was a loving father to his daughter Jennifer and to his son Ricky (who proceeded Bob in death). Bob was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and, after retiring, he moved his family to Coeur d'Alene, ID and enjoyed a wonderful life on CDA Lake near Harrison. Bob and Betty loved the Lord and attended Christ the King Lutheran Church in Coeur d'Alene. Bob leaves behind his beloved wife Betty, daughter Jennifer (Charlie), his two grand-daughters Isabella and Eva, his sisters Jody and Patricia (David), and numerous nephews and nieces. His Love and presence will be forever missed.

