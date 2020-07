Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert (Bob) Ingram passed away unexpectedly at the age of 87. Bob leaves to mourn a wife of 64 years, Bernice. He also leaves two daughters, and one son. He also leaves six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Bob will be missed by a host of in-laws, relatives and friends. Robert Ingram will be interned with full honors at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.



