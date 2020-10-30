1/1
Robert J. Fuhs
1936 - 2020
March 27, 1936 - October 22, 2020
Elk Grove, California - Robert J. Fuhs (84 years old) passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at home surrounded by family praying the rosary.
Bob was born on March 27, 1936, in Portsmouth, Iowa, to John and Kuni Fuhs. Bob grew up on the family farm and began running the farm at age 14 after the passing of his father. Bob met the love of his life, Marjorie (Marge), and they married two years later on October 8, 1957. They moved to Sacramento, CA, in 1959 where they planted their roots and grew their family. Bob quickly learned the art of construction and worked for several companies, including RC Powell where he mastered his craft, before setting out on his own in 1978 starting RJ Fuhs Construction. Bob worked long hours providing flawless service to his customers but his passion was always his wife and family. Bob was a soft-spoken man with a strong Catholic faith and a heart of gold. He loved sharing stories of farm life and construction. His smile, laughter and hugs will be missed by everyone who loved him so dearly.
Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marge; his 7 children, Lou Ann (Ray Henwood), Robbie (Lorene), Tina (Greg Hutchings), Mary Jane, Dean (Angie), Ricky (Cristi), James (Dawn); 19 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
The family will hold a private service and Bob will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery.


Published in The Sacramento Bee from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
