Service Information Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary 8201 Greenback Ln Fair Oaks , CA 95628 (916)-969-1251

Robert J. Wiedman (Bob), age 75, passed away on November 3, 2019 in Fair Oaks, CA. Bob was born on February 2, 1944 in Lodi, CA and raised in the Sacramento area. He attended CK McClatchy High School graduating in 1962 then Sacramento State College with a Bachelor of Science in environmental resources in 1969. He worked for the California Department of Fish and Game and the Department of Parks and Recreation while in college. After graduation he was hired by the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency as a program manager. After leaving the Housing Agency he worked for the Public Library System to oversee facility maintenance. On August 28, 1980 Bob was married in Sacramento to Lynn who survived him. They made their home in Fair Oaks for the last 39 years where they raised their two daughters. Bob loved to read, shop on Amazon, travel, bird watch from his recliner, golf and fish with his longtime friends. He also leaves behind his two daughters Andrea and Jessica and 6 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks 95628 on November 22, 2019 at 10am with a reception to follow.

