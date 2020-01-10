Robert (Bob) James Balthrope 89 of Elk Grove passed away at his home on December 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Mary Anne Balthrope and his son Bob Jr. Bob is survived by his daughters, Robin Morgan, Carrie Hendrick, and his son Jim Balthrope, as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 25, 1930. Bob served in the US Army during the Korean War. Bob was amaster mechanic for the California Highway Patrol for over twenty years, where he maintained the communication sites for the Northern California Region. Bob was a long-time member of the Masonic Lodge, where he was a "Master Mason." Bob had many interests including, tinkering with old cars, woodworking, HAM radio working in his shop as well as devoting time to many local nonprofit organizations. Bob will be greatly missed by both family and friends since he touched so many lives. Both Bob and Mary Anne will be interred together at the Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward, California, at a later date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 10, 2020