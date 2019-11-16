Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert James Cherry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert James Cherry passed unexpectedly on October 3, 2019 with his mom and close friends by his side. Born December 23, 1969 in Oakland, he was raised in Sonoma Valley. Robert had a deep love of cooking and the camaraderie of the professional kitchen. He worked his way from bussing tables to Executive Chef at Sierra View Country Club after learning from Sonoma's best chefs. He turned camping trips into fine dining experiences and even a boring football game into a room full of rowdy laughter. Robert expressed such love and happiness with his food and joyous laugh. Robert cherished memories of fishing trips to Bodega Bay and the Sierras with his dad, Arthur Cherry, who passed away in 2010. Robert is survived by his son Robert, daughter Sammantha, and grandson Trey. He is also survived by his mom Connie Farr of Sonoma and four sisters Megan, Kate, Monica, and Leesa, and his brother Steven. There will be an informal memorial at Bodega Head to honor Robert on his birthday, December 23, 2019, at noon. Rest in peace our beloved Bobby, you are missed more than you could ever know.

