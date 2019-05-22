Robert James Lyle Hudson passed away Thursday, May 16th, 2019, in the presence of his children and grandchildren. Robert was born in Gering, Nebraska, on October 9th, 1924 to James Hudson and El Nora (Brady) Hudson. Following his graduation from Gering High School in 1942, Robert enlisted in the U.S. Armed Forces serving in World War II. After his service, Robert migrated to Elk Grove, California. There he met and married Mary Lou Polhemus in October 1950. Robert was a mechanic for Procter Gamble in South Sacramento for over 30 years, retiring in the 1980s. He also worked closely with his wife in overseeing the family farm for over fifty years. Robert enjoyed working on tractors in his spare time and making trips back to his hometown in Nebraska for the annual family reunion. 2019 marked the 100th Hudson Family Reunion, at which Robert was in attendance. He is survived by his three children: sons James (Jim) and Ed, and daughter Jennifer; two grandchildren, Stephanie and Melissa; and three great-grandchildren, Abigail (Abby), Colin, and Una. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou; daughter, Mary Margaret (Margie); and his three sisters, Lela, Helen (Mabel), and Bertha. Services will be held at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park located at 9189 East Stockton Blvd., Thursday, May 23rd at 2:00 p.m.; a reception will follow at the same location.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 22, 2019