Gus was born to Gustaf and Christine Eliasen Kvick in Mitchel SD. After graduating High School, Gus joined the Army Air Forces hoping to become a fighter pilot in WWII. However, the war ended in 8 months he then attended Dakota Weslyan University and married the love of his life Laura Kindred. He moved to CA to attend UOP and received his MA in Chemistry. After college he taught science in Linden then took a job with the California Bureau of Narcotics as a Chemist Agent. He ended his career with the Sacramento County Crime Lab as a Criminal Toxicologist as well as starting a private lab, Valley Toxicology, the first lab to have drug kits in the field for law enforcement. Gus loved dancing, golfing, and spending time with his family. He as a charter member of Ancil Hoffman GC, member of the Carmichael ELK's club as well as SIRS. Survived by his children Laurie Gail (Majid) Kazemian, Robert (Cindy), Kim (Tony) Masone, Jorgen (Marcella) as well as grandchildren Jordan, Kyle, Zack and Bryce Kvick. He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura and his brother Paul and Sister Dorothy Kassel. Celebration of Gus' life will be held on Jan12th from 1-4 followed by a private service on Jan 13th at East Lawn. Contact family for details.

