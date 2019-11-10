Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert John Lyon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On November 1, 2019, at the age of 84, the world lost a kind, generous, and loving man. Robert John (Bob) Lyon, the oldest son of Robert Hugh Lyon and Rebecca Elizabeth (Welde) Lyon was born on March 16, 1935 in Wells, Nevada. Bob graduated from Wells High School and enlisted in the United States Navy where he served as a medic and was stationed in the Philippines and San Francisco, honorably discharging in 1957 after four years of service. Bob attended Idaho State, Heald College, and Sacramento City College where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Sciences. Bob worked as an accountant for Fireman's Fund Insurance Company in San Francisco where he met the love of his life, Carolyn Sue Lyon, whom he was married for 55 loving years and had two daughters. In 1964, Bob and Sue moved to Sonoma, where Bob worked for Sonoma State Hospital; moving to Sacramento in 1966 where he worked for the State Fire Marshall, Department of Rehabilitation, State Personnel Board, and Department of Finance, retiring in 2000 after 36 years of service. Bob loved travelling, spending the last 18 years exploring the United States with Sue in their Cedar Creek fifth wheel, where he accomplished his goal of spending one night in all 50 states and travelling across Canada. Bob's favorite places included New Brunswick, Canada; Hat Creek, CA, East Memphis, AR; Little Truckee River in the California Sierras; and Pismo Beach, CA; however, his most favorite place was being with family. One of his favorite sayings was "If I had known grandkids would be so much fun, I would have had them first". Bob will forever be remembered for his love of Nevada, always wearing cowboy boots and western shirts; loving to tinker on his computer for hours; attending his kids/grandkids' sport and school events; fishing; and sharing funny stories of those "embarrassing moments" and always winning with the funniest moment. Bob's gracious smile will eternally shine on his wife, Sue; daughter Karen and her husband John Robison; daughter Cheryl and her husband Matt McCormick; grandson Riley McCormick; granddaughter Breana and her husband Elijah Gyori; grandson Stephen and his wife Cortney Robison; great grandson Wyatt Robison and great granddaughter Ava Robison; sister Midge and her husband Bob Ralston; nephew Mitchell and his wife Lynda Vaughn; great nephew Nicholas Vaughn; and numerous cousins and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his brother James Paul Lyon. Bob was extremely loved and will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. Per Bob's wishes, no funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, should family and friends desire, contributions may be sent to the for Melanoma Research or a . Please sign the guest book at

