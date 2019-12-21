Robert Jon Martin was born October 19, 1936 in San Francisco, CA. He later moved to Sacramento where he married the former Bernidette Louise Wolfgram on February 15th, 1958. Bernidette passed December 12, 2018. They are the parents of three children, Robert Jon II, deceased, Cindy (Jim) Johnson, and Michelle (Kurt) Haueter. Bob is also survived by nine grandchildren, Melissa, Robert III (Bobby), Matthew, Brandon, Steven (Angie), Jacob (Gaby), Ben (Judith), Sam (Sorah) and Heather (Austin) and 15 great-grandchildren, Elise, Alaira, Ezra, Atticus, Sophia, Lucia, Elias, Liam, Beau, Juliette, Rex, Aidan, Ellie, Addie, Minnie. Bob served 23 years with the U.S. Navy and later 20 years with the U.S. Postal Service. In the Navy he toured much of the Pacific. He enjoyed volunteering with the Rocklin Police Department and also served as a docent at the Sacrament Railroad Museum. He was also an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Funeral services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, December 21, 2019, Antelope Stake Center 3621 Elverta Rd. Antelope, CA 95843. Interment at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on January 2, 2020. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 21, 2019