Robert Joseph Doherty (Bob) passed away May 23, 2019 in Sacramento at the age of 80. Born December 14, 1938 to Joseph and Anna Doherty, Robert is survived by his 3 Sons: Kevin Doherty and his wife Darcie, Kenneth Doherty and his wife Suzie, and Daniel Doherty and his wife Stephanie, Brother Thomas Doherty and his wife Patty, and Step-Brother Gary Johnson and his wife Diana. Robert is also survived by his 5 Grandchildren: Kylie Doherty, Sandy Doherty, Connor Doherty, Spencer Doherty, and Parker Doherty. He was preceded in death by his Sister, JoAnn Keeler and her husband Don. Robert was born in Sacramento and lived in Rancho Cordova for most of his life. He grew up in Represa, living on-grounds at Folsom State Prison where his father was employed as a Correctional Officer. Robert graduated from Folsom High School in 1956 where he played Baseball and Basketball and was the Senior Class Vice President. He attended Sacramento State and worked 9 years at Aerojet. Robert then began a career in law enforcement and was a 30-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department until he retired in 1999 at the rank of Sergeant. Robert enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, going on countless cruises to many ports around the world, and attending mass as a 55-year member of the St. John Vianney Catholic Church. He also enjoyed spending time and reminiscing with his fellow members of the Sheriff's 711 Club and Peace Officers Association. He will be missed. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 am June 12, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 10497 Coloma Rd., Rancho Cordova, CA immediately followed by a reception.

