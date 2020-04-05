Robert J. O'Reilly, Jr. was born on July 31, 1934 to Margaret Cullen and Robert J. O'Reilly, Sr. Bob entered eternal life on March 24, 2020 at the age of 85 after a long illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary, and three daughters, Eileen (Rob Hoisington), Kathleen (Bill McInerney) and Anne (Kim Johnson), 5 grandchildren, Rose, Kevin, Liam, Colin, Owen and three brothers Kevin (Barbara), James (Sue) and Tom O'Reilly. Bob lived in Sacramento for 45 years. He was Staff Counsel for Industrial Indemnity Ins. Co. from 1966 to 1997. Bob and his family were members of St. Ignatius Loyola Parish in Sacramento from 1971 to 2016. Bob and Mary moved to a CCRC Mary's Woods in Lake Oswego, OR in 2016. For a full obituary please see RiverviewAbbey.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 5, 2020