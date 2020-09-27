1/
Robert Jovalis
1938 - 2020
Sacramento - Robert "Bob" Jovalis passed away peacefully at home on September 20, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born March 6,1938 in Topeka KS, the son of Dan and Penelope Jovalis, originally from Greece. Bob graduated from Topeka High School , Class of 1956. Following graduation, he attended Wahburn University where he joined ROTC and then served in the Army reserves. He married Virginia Corey on May 20, 1960. Bob was a member of Ducks Unlimited, Safari Club and Falcon Club of American as well as many others over the years. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by brother Tom "Gus" Jovalis; sisters-in-law Mary Ellen Jovalis and Fotine "Fotos" Jovalis. Surviving in addition to his wife, Virginia (Corey) Jovalis, are his brother Chris Jovalis and sister Fotine Jovalis Kuchulis; children Loretta and Paul; daughter-in-law Robyn; grandchildren Daniel, Robert, Lucas and Thomas; nieces Penny & Nikki and their families; good friends Allen, Carl & Claudia and too many more to mention. Bob was a successful business owner and started Award Interiors in 1976. He was charming, charismatic, innovative,a wonderful singer, had a solid work ethic, an avid collector and loved technology. A service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those who wish to remember Bob in a special way may make gifts to Ducks Unlimited, Safari Club, Make-a-Wish or St. Judes.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 27, 2020.
