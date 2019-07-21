Robert Keith Foppiano, Sr. passed away on June 23, 2019. He was born March 23, 1937 in Modesto, CA. He was raised in Vallecito, CA with his parents Andy and Abby Foppiano and graduated from Bret Harte High School in 1955. Bob married Rosalind Quinones on July 12, 1959 and they lived in Angels Camp, CA. They moved to San Jose. CA in 1967 where Bob worked as a diesel mechanic for Case Power and Equipment for 24 years. Bob and Roz moved to Roseville, CA in 1990 and Bob retired from Sacramento County in 1999. Post retirement, Bob and Roz enjoyed an active lifestyle which included many camping trips with several different RV Clubs. He will always be remembered for his smile, laugh and generosity. He leaves behind his wife of nearly 60 years, Rosalind Foppiano, and his three children. Robert (Connie) Foppiano Jr, Jennifer (Jerry) Dills and Pam L'Heureux. He also has seven grandchildren, Christopher Foppiano, Kyle Foppiano, Jeremy Dills, Michelle Dills, Kellie Selleck, Kimberly Worden and Kendall L'Heureux and one great granddaughter, Kinslee Selleck. There will be two separate Celebrations of Life held in Bob's honor. One will be held at the Roseville Elks Lodge at 1:00 pm on September 7, 2019. The other one will be held at the Angels Camp Gun Club at 2:00 pm on October 6, 2019. Please contact family for details. In lieu of flowers, an Honor Page has been set up with the . https://team.kidney.org/campaign/Robert-Foppiano--Sr-Memorial-Fund
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 21, 2019