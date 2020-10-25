1/1
Robert "Bob" Ketner
1951 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Ketner
July 28, 1951 - October 21, 2020
Citrus Heights, California - Bob was born to parents William S Ketner & Anna Mae (Akins) Ketner Haggerty, in Latrobe, PA. He was proceeded in death by his parents & brothers Dale & Daryl Ketner.
He graduated from Blairsville High School, class of 1969. His working life varied from being a certified underground electrician in the coal mines of Western PA, to being a tech expert for Verizon Wireless in Northern CA. He has lived in Citrus Heights, CA for 42 years. He was an avid motorcycle rider. He enjoyed being a grandfather & great-grandfather. He loved telling funny stories & hanging around with friends.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Schwab-Ketner (Citrus Heights, CA), brother William S. Ketner, Jr. (Valparaiso, IN), sister Sandra K. (Ketner) Bloom (Harrisburg, PA), son Wm. Scott Sullivan (Ocala, FL), daughter Tracy (Sullivan) Wofford (Creekside, PA), step-son Anthony Capizzi (Nokesville, VA), 8 grandchildren, & 3 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life is being planned.
Memorial contributions may be made to The National Motorcycle Safety Fund.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 24, 2020
He was a kind gentle soul. May he Rest In Peace. God bless his family❤
Patti Glassburner
Coworker
October 24, 2020
Bob was a great, close, dear friend as we were growing up in our teens in Blairsville Pennsylvania. I was deeply saddened to hear of this tragedy. I have many fond memories of motorcycle riding and hunting , working on cars and of course the Cicero's roller rink in Blairsville, all shared with Bob and friends alike. He will be sorely missed by Patty and I . Thomas and Patricia Twinchek Blairsville, Pennsylvania
Thomas A Twinchek
Friend
October 23, 2020
Condolences for your loss
Heather
Neighbor
