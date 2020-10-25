Robert "Bob" Ketner

July 28, 1951 - October 21, 2020

Citrus Heights, California - Bob was born to parents William S Ketner & Anna Mae (Akins) Ketner Haggerty, in Latrobe, PA. He was proceeded in death by his parents & brothers Dale & Daryl Ketner.

He graduated from Blairsville High School, class of 1969. His working life varied from being a certified underground electrician in the coal mines of Western PA, to being a tech expert for Verizon Wireless in Northern CA. He has lived in Citrus Heights, CA for 42 years. He was an avid motorcycle rider. He enjoyed being a grandfather & great-grandfather. He loved telling funny stories & hanging around with friends.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Schwab-Ketner (Citrus Heights, CA), brother William S. Ketner, Jr. (Valparaiso, IN), sister Sandra K. (Ketner) Bloom (Harrisburg, PA), son Wm. Scott Sullivan (Ocala, FL), daughter Tracy (Sullivan) Wofford (Creekside, PA), step-son Anthony Capizzi (Nokesville, VA), 8 grandchildren, & 3 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life is being planned.

Memorial contributions may be made to The National Motorcycle Safety Fund.





