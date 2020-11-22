1/
Robert Kinsell Horine
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert Kinsell Horine
May 1, 1939 - November 11, 2020
Coos Bay, Oregon - Bob, 81, was born to Robert Yuell and Cora Florence (Kinsell) Horine in Bakersfield, CA. His family moved to Vallejo where Bob graduated from Vallejo High School. Bob served in the Air Force during the Vietnam war & attained a BA degree from USC. Bob worked at CSU, Sacramento, for 20+ years. "Raider" Bob bragged of having season tickets since 1960. He leaves behind his loving wife, Chris; sister Carolyn (Dale); daughters Deanna (Cindy); Kelly (Bill); son Michael McQuay; grandsons Nicholas, Caleb, & Logan Hoffman; Riley & granddaughter, Quinnley McQuay; many nieces & nephews. His sister, Louetta, predeceased him. Bob will be laid to rest at Sacramento Valley Veterans Cemetery when COVID-19 restrictions allow. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to VFW.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 22, 2020.
