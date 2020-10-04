1/1
Robert L. Ball
On September 28, 2020 Robert passed away at home in Clarksburg peacefully, with wife Betty Jean of 32 years at his side. Born April3, 1930. He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Hester Ball, siblings, Frank Ball, Doris Bushong, Bernice La Marr. He had five children, Debra Tirapille, Robert Jr., James, Gregory, Kevin, two stepson's Johnny Lopez and Joe Vicochea, seven grandchildren, three step grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. He loved his vegetable garden, woodwork and building things. He coached little league baseball in Clarksburg, was past President of the IDES counsel #3, volunteered at the Railroad Museum and received an award for service in constructing the transfer table at the Southern Pacific Railroad Shop. He worked at Red's Plumbing and retired from Sacramento School District as a labor-Forman. A small memorial with family will be held at St Mary Cemetery, 6507 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento 95820, at 11a.m., Oct, 9th. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the celebration of life is pending for family and friends. In lieu of flowers make donations in Robert's name to Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 4, 2020.
