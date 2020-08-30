Robert L. Bonnici passed away August 19, 2020 in Roseville, CA at the age of 88. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, June, his children Amy, Robert, Sue, Kathi, Bob, and Mary, grandchildren Jamie, Andrew, Zack, Emily, Kayla, Katie, Joe, Jared, and Jackie, his great grandchildren Jensen and Asher, and his sister Angela. Bob was born on March 13, 1932 in San Francisco, CA to Ruggiero and Ernestine (Montani) Bonnici. He has always had a strong work ethic from his Nonno (grandfather) Luigi Montani. He worked from the age of 12 at Ramos Market until he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of San Francisco in 1954. After graduation, he served in the US Army from 1954-1956, including being stationed abroad in Korea. He started as a tax auditor with the Franchise Tax Board in 1958. While working, he received his Masters in Public Administration from Golden Gate University in 1969, and soon after started his first management position for FTB in Fresno, CA. In 1972, he moved his family to Roseville, CA. He retired from the Franchise Tax Board as Chief of the Compliance Division in 1992, after 33 years of state service. Bob enjoyed golfing, bowling, photography, and traveling, all with his sweetheart June. He also enjoyed telling stories of his youth to his grandchildren. He would reflect on roaming the streets of San Francisco before there was any traffic. He developed a love for baseball early, taking multiple buses to see the San Francisco Seals play, and often spoke of the great Joe DiMaggio. Bob was a devout Catholic and will be laid to rest in a private service on September 5, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Citrus Heights, CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store