On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, Robert Hancock of Rocklin, California, passed away at the age of 81. Robert Hancock (Bob), was born May 19, 1938, in Chicago, Ill. He has degrees from both Georgia State College and the University of Florida. After finishing school, Bob moved to California with his wife Sandra and worked as a counselor at The California Department of Rehabilitation. Together, they had three children: Rob, Julie, and Katie. Bob and his family lived in Sacramento and Rocklin, where Bob began a thirty-year career working for Sierra College as a Disabled Student Services Counselor and Instructor. He retired in 2008 with his second wife, Natalie by his side. Before his ten-year struggle with Alzheimer's, Bob was a Rocklin Rotarian who loved Dixieland Jazz and gave time and resources to many local charities. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 20, 2019