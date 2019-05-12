Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Harris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert L. "Bob" Harris passed away at age 93 on February 2, 2019, after a brief illness. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Enid, sons Brian and Mark, daughter-in-law Jeannie, and grandchildren Evan, Amelia, Gigi, and Jacqueline. His son Reid predeceased him in 2006. Bob was born on January 15, 1926, in Long Beach, California, the only child of Raymond L. (1897 1995) and Hazel A. (1903 1969) Harris. The family moved to Sacramento when Bob was two; he lived there for the rest of his life, other than during periods of military service. He graduated from C. K. McClatchy High School in June of 1943, after having been a member of the ROTC. That month he joined the Navy, and served as an electrician's mate aboard a submarine in WWII's Atlantic theatre. After the war, Bob worked his way through college at what is now California State University, Sacramento, where he received a bachelor's degree in accounting. He met his future wife, Enid Mae Bird, at The Tahoe Tavern in the summer of 1948, when both were waiting table at different restaurants at the lake. They were married March 4, 1949, and subsequently lived in Sacramento. Bob died just thirty days short of their seventieth wedding anniversary. Bob graduated college in June of 1950, just in time to be called back up (from the Naval Reserve) during the Korean War. He was sent to officer candidate school in North Carolina, and subsequently served in the quartermaster corps, stationed in Japan. He served in the Navy, Active Duty and Reserve, for 40 years, retiring in 1986 at age 60 with the rank of commander. Throughout his life, he enjoyed studying military history, and was especially interested in submarines. In 1955, his education and active-duty military service behind him, Bob went to work for the State of California, in the Department of Finance. He had the good fortune to spend his career doing work he found interesting and thought important. He believed in the power of government to make the life of the average person better than it might otherwise be, and was grateful to be able to spend his career working toward that end. He spent most of those years in the Department of Finance, but also served as Vice Chancellor of the California Community Colleges, and as Assistant Director and Acting Director of the California Postsecondary Education Commission. He retired in 1991, after 36 years in state service, the last eight spent as the Program Budget Manager for Higher Education in the Department of Finance. Bob's professional service activities included serving as an Executive Committee Member for the National Center for Higher Education Management Systems, Acting Executive Secretary for the Governor's Advisory Committee for Educational Television, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Tenure in the California Community Colleges, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Research & Public Service of the Governor's Task Force on Public Education, as well as membership on a number of other committees and commissions, both before and after his retirement. He was also active in various community organizations. He served as an officer, committee chairman or committee member for the Boy Scouts, the Travelers Aid Society, the Sacramento Community Welfare Council, and the United Fund (now United Way). Bob and Enid enjoyed an active social life, belonging to several dinner-party groups that met for decades, making friends who remained part of their lives right to the end. He was active as a parent in the Indian Guides and the Boy Scouts. Bob and Enid each served as Deacons and Elders at Fremont Presbyterian Church, where they also participated in many other volunteer activities. Bob was a kind man, grateful for the good fortune he'd had in life. He marveled that of all the times, and all the places, into which he might have been born, that he had landed in 20th century America. Making gratitude manifest, he and Enid donated to, and volunteered for, numerous charitable causes. They worked together at Loaves and Fishes, and Bob spent many years after his retirement as a volunteer at "Call 3". He will be much missed by his family, and his many friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Christ Chapel, Fremont Presbyterian Church, 5770 Carlson Drive, Sacramento, at 11 am on Friday, May 17. Donations may be made to Fremont Presbyterian Church, or The United States Navy Memorial (701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20004-2608; (202) 380-0710).

