Robert L. Kamber, 67, of Lodi, California, loving husband of Jeannie Sutti, passed away on December 13, 2019. Robert was born in Switzerland on January 31, 1952, to his Swiss parents, Pius and Anna Kamber. In 1958 his family immigrated to the United States and settled in Davis, California. After graduating from high school, Robert enlisted in the United States Army serving in Germany. When he returned Robert began working in the building trade where he started his own drywall business. Robert loved riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles all over the west coast. Robert had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He was fun loving, full of life and all that it offered. He was always there for his family and friends, and happy to meet new people, making them feel welcome. Robert is survived by his wife, Jeannie; his children, Annalise, Lauren and Alex; step-children, Candyce, Angie, Tommy, granddaughter Sienna; as well as his 95 year old father, Pius Kamber Sr., brothers Pius Kamber Jr. (Debbie) and Max Kamber (Debbie), sister, Brigitte (Brian Koepp); nieces DeAnna Kamber Miller, DaNae Sinclair and aunt Annelise Kaelin. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Kamber, and uncle Louie Kaelin.

