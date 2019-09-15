Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Meyer Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Major Robert L Meyer Jr. "RL" retired, age 84 of Citrus Heights, CA passed away peacefully on September 9th, 2019. RL was born on July 23rd, 1935 in Chicago, IL. He was the son of Robert Lee and Almena Meyer. He later met his wife, Martha "Marty" Meyer, while stationed at James Connally AFB in Waco, Texas. They were married on December 28th, 1961 in Louisville, KY and together they raised 3 children, Mary Carroll Snyder, Charles Thomas Lee VanCleave, and Richard Wayne VanCleave. RL graduated from the University Louisville in 1957 with his Bachelor of Arts in Business. After graduating he then served in the United States Air Force for the next 22 years stationed in various U.S. locations and completed tours in Iceland, Japan, Thailand and Panama. From 1957 to 1971 RL was a Fighter Pilot Navigator serving in the Vietnam War in 1968. In 1971 RL transferred to Washington D.C. to serve under the command of the U.S. Military Postal Service. During the year of 1974, RL was stationed at the Panama Canal serving as a commander of the U.S. Military Postal Southern Hemisphere. RL and wife returned to Sacramento, CA retiring in 1978 out of Mather Air Force Base. He then went on to receive 3 Masters Degrees from University of Southern California and Golden Gate University later working for Golden Gate as a professor for the next 20+ years. During his time as a professor he was highly respected by his students and peers. RL received professor of the year awards multiple times throughout his career acknowledging his dedication and hard work. RL is survived by his 2 sons Charles Thomas Lee VanCleave, Richard Wayne Van Cleave and daughter in law Ann VanCleave. 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, and sibling Wayne R. Meyer. RL was preceded in death by his parents, Wife Martha "Marty" Meyer and daughter Mary Carroll Snyder. Visitation and funeral services will be at East Lawn on September 16th, 2019 at 1:00pm. A reception will follow at Crosswoods Community Center 6742 Auburn Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA from 3:30pm-6:00pm.

