Robert L Vanburen was born on August 6, 1924 in Redfield, Kansas, and passed away on September 20, 2019 in Lincoln, California. Robert "Van" is preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Julia Vanburen, his parents Mable and Harrold, brothers Lawrence and Russell Vanburen. He is survived by his daughters Nancy Walker and Patti Theemling, 5 grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. Van and Julia lived in Sacramento from 1959-1979 and lived in Boulder City Nevada for 30 years. A memorial Service for both Van and Julia will be held on October 10th at 6:00pm at the Lincoln Funeral Home 406 H Street in Lincoln, California.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 6, 2019