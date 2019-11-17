Robert Lawrence Walker, age 67, of Sacramento, CA, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, in Sacramento. Robert was born the fourth child of seven to the late Robert A. Walker and the late Audrey Torkelson Walker in Sacramento, CA on January 19, 1952. Robert is survived by his brother, Steven R. Walker, and sisters, Kathleen A. Walker, Barbara J. Walker, Christine M. Avritt and Elizabeth J. Dean, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Peter J. Walker. Services will be private.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 17, 2019