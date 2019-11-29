Robert Lee Edwards of Rancho Cordova passed away on November 25th surrounded by his family. Bob was born in Whitehall, NY on 7/26/31. At 16, he moved to CA where he met his future wife, Donna (Genie). Bob is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, children: Donna, Karen, James, John and Shannon. Sister Nancy, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sons Bobby and David, son-in-law, brother, and two sisters. Memorial Service at Calvary Chapel Newcastle, 611 Newcastle Road, Newcastle CA at 11:00 AM, Sat. 11/30/19. Gathering of family and friends to follow. Info: www.sierraviewfuneralchapel.net
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 29, 2019