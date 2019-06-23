Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lee Grittner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Lee Grittner was born in Muncy, PA on November 21, 1936 to John Maxwell Grittner and Helen Mae Rauch Grittner. He died unexpectedly on April 15, 2019, in Lincoln, CA. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn Powell Grittner of Lincoln; daughter Linda Lee Babcock (Tony); granddaughter Claire Babcock,Sacramento; son James M. Grittner (Antonia), Henderson,NV; sister Nancy L. Froh,Port Angeles,WA; sister-in-law Freida Hood, Yazoo City,MS; brother-in-law Harlan Powell (Bess) Mena,AR; and many nieces and nephew. Robert served 22 years in the U.S. Air Force Strategic Air Command achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He was an Electronic Warfare Officer flying aboard B-52 Bombers and AC-130 Gunships; he flew 100 combat missions over Vietnam and had a career total of over 4400 flying hours His decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, The Distinguished Flying Cross with One Oak Leaf Cluster, The Air Medal with 6 Oak Leaf Clusters and many others. His Air Force career took him to various permanent stations including Wurtsmith AFB, MI, where Linda was born, Walker AFB, NM where Jim was born, Castle AFB, CA, Ubon AFB, Thailand, Grand Forks AFB, ND and Mather AFB, CA. Robert retired from the military in El Dorado Hills in 1981. He began studying AutoCad Design and entered a new career field. After working for various companies in the Sacramento area, he began working with SMUD and retired from there in 2001. He and Carolyn settled in Sun City Lincoln Hills a few years later. Robert had a passion for skiing and shared it with the family. Annual ski vacations were sacrosanct and the family explored numerous ski areas but their favorite was a small ski resort called Sugar Hills located in Minnesota, which is no longer in existence, but was a great area for the young Grittner family. Robert and Carolyn enjoyed skiing with the Winterset Ski Club in their retirement and skied all over the western U.S. as well as the Canadian Rockies, Austrian Alps and French Alps with the club. Bob's was a life well lived and he was the epitome of an Officer and a Gentleman. He is especially missed by Carolyn and the family. His remains will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.

