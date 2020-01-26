Robert Kenney formerly of Sacramento died Jan 21st, 2020 at the age of 99. Born April 27, 1920. Grew up in Onieda Illinois with 2 brothers and 1 sister. Enlisted in the Air Corp during WWII and settled in Sacramento with a career as a aircraft mechanic. He was married to Dorothy for 60 years and is survived by daughters Karen Bowman (Andy) and Bev Caven (Pete) plus 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. Bob was blessed with great health and was active into his 90's. He will be missed. No services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers donations please to the
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 26, 2020